Pasta salad in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve pasta salad

Serop's Express image

FRENCH FRIES

Serop's Express

14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.3 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Salad
More about Serop's Express
Anthony's Italian Deli image

SANDWICHES

Anthony's Italian Deli

5575 Government St, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.8 (817 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta Salad Small$8.95
Genoa Salame, turkey, and provolone cheese, capers, black and green olives, marinated artichoke hearts, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes topped with Romano cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
Pasta Salad Large$13.50
Genoa Salame, turkey, and provolone cheese, capers, black and green olives, marinated artichoke hearts, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes topped with Romano cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Anthony's Italian Deli

