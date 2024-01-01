Patty melts in Baton Rouge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve patty melts
Bistro Byronz - Mid-City
515 Mouton Street Suite 102, Baton Rouge
No reviews yet
Patty Melt a la Carte
$12.00
More about Bistro Byronz - Mid-City
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Louie's Cafe
3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge
Avg 4.3
(770 reviews)
PATTY MELT
$11.00
More about Louie's Cafe
