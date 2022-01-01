Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve pecan pies

Banner pic

 

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE$11.00
whipped ice cream, salted caramel
More about Eliza Restaurant & Bar
Parrains Seafood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Parrain's Seafood

3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Pecan Pie$6.95
More about Parrain's Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Shrimp Quesadillas

Chocolate Cake

Edamame

Cucumber Salad

Garlic Knots

Steak Bowls

Tiramisu

Rigatoni

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (260 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston