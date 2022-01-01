Philly cheesesteaks in Baton Rouge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen

7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK PO-BOY/FRIES$11.00
Juicy shredded sirloin grilled with onions and peppers, topped with cheese on a toast hoagie roll, garnished with jalapenos
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak$8.75
Hefty portion of thinly sliced chicken tossed with green peppers and onions, topped with your choice of cheese. Jalapenos and/or mushrooms upon request at extra cost.
Philly Cheesesteak$8.99
Our version of a classic. Mounded with steak. mixed with green peppers, onions, and your choice of cheese for a perfect taste. Add jalapeños, mushrooms
or extra cheese for a meal sure to satisfy.
More about Rouge Rabbit

