Po boy in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve po boy

Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Acme Oyster House

3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Shrimp Po-boy$11.99
More about Acme Oyster House
Olive or Twist image

FRENCH FRIES

Olive or Twist

2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Full Louisiana Catfish Po-Boy$15.00
thin fried, grilled or blackened (half/full)
More about Olive or Twist
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. image

 

Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.

2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
H&T Po-Boy & Soup Combo$12.99
Cup of any soup with 1/2 any fried seafood po-boy, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo.
Shrimp Po-Boy$12.99
Fresh Gulf shrimp, fried, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo.
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
PRESSED MEATBALL PO'BOY image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

JED's Local Po'boys

672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.4 (336 reviews)
Takeout
PRESSED MEATBALL PO'BOY$8.95
Creole meatballs, marinara, provolone, and Parmesan cheese ~ served on Leidenheimer bread.
GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY$9.95
Crystal sauce-marinated and corn fried to order; served on Leidenheimer bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
FRIED LA CATFISH PO'BOY$8.95
Louisiana farm raised catfish; served on Leidenheimer bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
More about JED's Local Po'boys
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (49 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Po-Boy$12.99
Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles
More about Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
38f875b6-75e3-4289-9bfc-f4e9564a7b59 image

SANDWICHES

Anthony's Italian Deli

5575 Government St, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.8 (817 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball po-boy$12.25
Italian Lover Po-boy$11.50
smaller version of the Italian Deli
Turkey Po-boy$11.50
More about Anthony's Italian Deli

