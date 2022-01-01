Po boy in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve po boy
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Acme Oyster House
3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Fried Shrimp Po-boy
|$11.99
FRENCH FRIES
Olive or Twist
2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge
|Full Louisiana Catfish Po-Boy
|$15.00
thin fried, grilled or blackened (half/full)
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge
|H&T Po-Boy & Soup Combo
|$12.99
Cup of any soup with 1/2 any fried seafood po-boy, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo.
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$12.99
Fresh Gulf shrimp, fried, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
JED's Local Po'boys
672 Jefferson Hwy, BATON ROUGE
|PRESSED MEATBALL PO'BOY
|$8.95
Creole meatballs, marinara, provolone, and Parmesan cheese ~ served on Leidenheimer bread.
|GULF SHRIMP PO'BOY
|$9.95
Crystal sauce-marinated and corn fried to order; served on Leidenheimer bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
|FRIED LA CATFISH PO'BOY
|$8.95
Louisiana farm raised catfish; served on Leidenheimer bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$12.99
Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles