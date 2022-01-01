Poboy in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve poboy
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Parrains Seafood
3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Shrimp Poboy
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge
|SHRIMP POBOY
|$11.75
Dressed with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with French fries.
Jasmines On The Bayou
6010 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge
|Rocket Shrimp Poboy
Our house specialty: Fried Shrimp tossed in a spicy, tangy aioli sauce on a poboy. Dressed with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with crinkle cut fries.
|Debris Poboy
A fan favorite poboy! Our slow-cooked roast on a poboy with
mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & toasted mozzarella cheese. Includes
(1) side Au Jus (gravy) + crinkle cut fries.