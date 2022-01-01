Poboy in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve poboy

Parrains Seafood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Parrains Seafood

3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Poboy$12.00
More about Parrains Seafood
SHRIMP POBOY image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP POBOY$11.75
Dressed with ketchup, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with French fries.
More about The Chimes
Rocket Shrimp Poboy image

 

Jasmines On The Bayou

6010 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rocket Shrimp Poboy
Our house specialty: Fried Shrimp tossed in a spicy, tangy aioli sauce on a poboy. Dressed with lettuce & tomatoes. Served with crinkle cut fries.
Debris Poboy
A fan favorite poboy! Our slow-cooked roast on a poboy with
mayo, lettuce, tomatoes & toasted mozzarella cheese. Includes
(1) side Au Jus (gravy) + crinkle cut fries.
More about Jasmines On The Bayou
Shrimp Poboy image

SEAFOOD

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Poboy$12.95
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

