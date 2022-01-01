Pudding in Baton Rouge

BREAD PUDDING image

 

Jasmines On The Bayou

6010 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAD PUDDING$5.95
The famous Jasmines dessert that may just change your life!
Served with a luscious caramel sauce.
More about Jasmines On The Bayou
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (49 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
White Chocolate Bread Pudding$7.99
Served with Amaretto Sauce
Homemade Bread Pudding$7.99
Served with Whiskey Sauce
More about Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
VooDoo BBQ & Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1846 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corn Pudding$2.99
More about VooDoo BBQ & Grill

