Pudding in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve pudding
More about Jasmines On The Bayou
Jasmines On The Bayou
6010 Jones Creek Rd., Baton Rouge
|BREAD PUDDING
|$5.95
The famous Jasmines dessert that may just change your life!
Served with a luscious caramel sauce.
More about Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge
|White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$7.99
Served with Amaretto Sauce
|Homemade Bread Pudding
|$7.99
Served with Whiskey Sauce