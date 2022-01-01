Pulled pork sandwiches in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Hannah Q Smokehouse

4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.00
Served with pepper jack cheese and slaw.
SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1846 reviews)
Signature Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.49
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours with your choice of signature bbq sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
