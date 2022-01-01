Pulled pork sandwiches in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Hannah Q Smokehouse
4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.00
Served with pepper jack cheese and slaw.
SALADS • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
3510 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge
|Signature Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$6.49
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours with your choice of signature bbq sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.