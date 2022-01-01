Quesadillas in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve quesadillas

Shell Restaurant image

 

Shell Restaurant

1625 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadillas$7.95
More about Shell Restaurant
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Steak Quesadilla$8.50
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Hannah Q Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Hannah Q Smokehouse

4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadillas$8.00
More about Hannah Q Smokehouse
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$4.95
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Brisket Quesadillas image

 

TJ Rib's

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Quesadillas$14.95
Sliced smoked brisket, Monterey Jack cheese and all the trimmings
More about TJ Rib's
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4245 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (3297 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Steak Quesadilla$8.50
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Brisket Quesadillas image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Quesadillas$14.95
Sliced smoked brisket, Monterey Jack cheese and all the trimmings
More about TJ Rib's
e49682f8-7b44-4ca2-9734-9a9cc11925f3 image

 

Uno Dos Tacos/Bayou Boyz-Arlington

640 Arlington Creek Centre Suite F2, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadillas$8.99
More about Uno Dos Tacos/Bayou Boyz-Arlington

