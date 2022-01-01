Quesadillas in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Shell Restaurant
Shell Restaurant
1625 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$7.95
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Steak Quesadilla
|$8.50
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
More about Hannah Q Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Hannah Q Smokehouse
4808 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Quesadillas
|$8.00
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.95
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
More about TJ Rib's
TJ Rib's
6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge
|Brisket Quesadillas
|$14.95
Sliced smoked brisket, Monterey Jack cheese and all the trimmings
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Steak Quesadilla
|$8.50
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about TJ Rib's
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
TJ Rib's
2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge
|Brisket Quesadillas
|$14.95
Sliced smoked brisket, Monterey Jack cheese and all the trimmings