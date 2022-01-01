Rice bowls in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve rice bowls
SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge
|#11 Combo Rice Bowl
Rice pilaf topped with Chicken Shawarma, Gyro (Lamb and Beef), and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
Serop's Express
14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE
|#10 Gyro Rice Bowl
Rice pilaf topped with Gyro (Lamb and Beef) and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#9 Chicken Rice Bowl
Rice pilaf topped with Chicken Shawarma and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge
|#10 Gyro Rice Bowl
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge
|Bowl Red Beans & Rice
|$8.99
Served with a side salad