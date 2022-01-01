Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY

720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.8 (381 reviews)
Takeout
#11 Combo Rice Bowl
Rice pilaf topped with Chicken Shawarma, Gyro (Lamb and Beef), and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Serop's Express

14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.3 (224 reviews)
Takeout
#10 Gyro Rice Bowl
Rice pilaf topped with Gyro (Lamb and Beef) and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#9 Chicken Rice Bowl
Rice pilaf topped with Chicken Shawarma and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express
Item pic

 

Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet

9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
#10 Gyro Rice Bowl
Rice pilaf topped with Gyro (Lamb and Beef) and feta salad. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. image

 

Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.

2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Red Beans & Rice$8.99
Served with a side salad
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
RICE (small soup bowl)$2.50
More about The Chimes

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Thai Tea

Shrimp Wraps

Brulee

Edamame

Carne Asada

Shrimp Rolls

Grilled Steaks

Banana Splits

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston