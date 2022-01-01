Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rigatoni in
Baton Rouge
/
Baton Rouge
/
Rigatoni
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve rigatoni
ROCCA Pizzeria
3897 Government Street, Baton Rouge
No reviews yet
Rigatoni Sorrentina
$16.00
fresh tomato sauce, italian sausage, basil, mozzarella, ricotta
More about ROCCA Pizzeria
Monjuni's
711 Jefferson Hwy 4/a, Baton Rouge
No reviews yet
Baked Rigatoni
$19.95
meat sauce, ricotta & mozzarella
More about Monjuni's
