Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve risotto

Consumer pic

 

Solera - Spanish Tapas Restaurant and Bar - 4205 Perkins Road

4205 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Risotto$26.00
More about Solera - Spanish Tapas Restaurant and Bar - 4205 Perkins Road
ROCCA Pizzeria image

 

ROCCA Pizzeria

3897 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto Torte$8.00
More about ROCCA Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Chocolate Cheesecake

Kale Caesar Salad

Chicken Marsala

Vanilla Ice Cream

Eggplant Parm

Fish Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Cannolis

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (310 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (360 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (412 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston