Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve salad wrap

Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit - 8550 United Plaza Blvd., Suite 105 - Baton Rouge, LA 70809 - (225) 250-5812

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Club Salad Wrap$10.25
Warm tortilla stuffed w/ shredded lettuce, Cajun turkey, honey ham, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & bacon bits. Your choice of dressing served on the side.
Cobb Salad Wrap$10.25
warm tortilla stuffed with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, ham, bacon bits, sliced boiled eggs, and grilled chicken with your choice of dressing.
More about Rouge Rabbit - 8550 United Plaza Blvd., Suite 105 - Baton Rouge, LA 70809 - (225) 250-5812
Consumer pic

 

Bistro Byronz - Mid-City

515 Mouton Street Suite 102, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.95
Cranberry almond chicken salad, lettuce, tomato
More about Bistro Byronz - Mid-City

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Lasagna

Jambalaya

Crawfish Etouffee

Bisque

Maki

Calamari

Noodle Soup

Snapper

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (319 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (524 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (425 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston