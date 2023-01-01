Salad wrap in Baton Rouge
More about Rouge Rabbit - 8550 United Plaza Blvd., Suite 105 - Baton Rouge, LA 70809 - (225) 250-5812
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
|Club Salad Wrap
|$10.25
Warm tortilla stuffed w/ shredded lettuce, Cajun turkey, honey ham, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & bacon bits. Your choice of dressing served on the side.
|Cobb Salad Wrap
|$10.25
warm tortilla stuffed with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, ham, bacon bits, sliced boiled eggs, and grilled chicken with your choice of dressing.