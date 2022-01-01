Salmon rolls in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve salmon rolls
SUSHI • RAMEN
Soji Modern Asian
5050 Government St, Baton Rouge
|Slammin' Salmon Roll
|$20.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • GRILL
Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill
5741 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge
|Salmon Roll
|$6.50
Salmon, avocado, scallions, and masago.
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$5.00
Japanese pickles, masago, benito flakes, scallions, cucumber, and crispy salmon skin.
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$6.50