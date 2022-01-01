Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve salmon salad

Parrains Seafood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Parrains Seafood

3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$23.00
More about Parrains Seafood
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON LARGE TOSS SALAD$18.00
More about The Chimes
Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • GRILL

Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill

5741 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1361 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Salad$11.00
Sliced cucumbers, diced salmon, avocado, masago, and green onions tossed with our house-made ponzu sauce.
More about Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON CLUB SALAD$18.00
SALMON SPINACH SALAD$18.00
grilled or blackened salmon on a bed of spinach tossed in pepper jelly vinegarette, feta cheese, tomatoes, half an egg and 3 large croutons
SALMON LARGE TOSS SALAD$18.00
More about The Chimes
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$17.99
salmon salad
More about TJ Rib's

