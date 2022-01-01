Salmon salad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve salmon salad
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Parrains Seafood
3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Salmon Salad
|$23.00
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge
|SALMON LARGE TOSS SALAD
|$18.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • GRILL
Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill
5741 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge
|Spicy Salmon Salad
|$11.00
Sliced cucumbers, diced salmon, avocado, masago, and green onions tossed with our house-made ponzu sauce.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge
|SALMON CLUB SALAD
|$18.00
|SALMON SPINACH SALAD
|$18.00
grilled or blackened salmon on a bed of spinach tossed in pepper jelly vinegarette, feta cheese, tomatoes, half an egg and 3 large croutons
|SALMON LARGE TOSS SALAD
|$18.00