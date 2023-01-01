Shrimp pizza in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve shrimp pizza
More about DiGiulio Brothers
DiGiulio Brothers
2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|14" Shrimp G.O.P. Pizza
|$26.95
Shrimp, Garlic, Olive Oil, Parsley, Mozzarella, Provolone
More about Rouge Rabbit - 8550 United Plaza Blvd., Suite 105 - Baton Rouge, LA 70809 - (225) 250-5812
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Rouge Rabbit - 8550 United Plaza Blvd., Suite 105 - Baton Rouge, LA 70809 - (225) 250-5812
8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge
|"Dat Geauxed" Cajun Shrimp Pizza
|$9.50
Something new and fresh to try at our Cajun Corner Rouge Rabbit. Thin crust pizza topped with hearty marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled shrimp, red onions, jalapenos, and yellow peppers. You got to love Mardi Gras!!