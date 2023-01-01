Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp pizza in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve shrimp pizza

Digiulio Brothers image

 

DiGiulio Brothers

2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

TakeoutDelivery
14" Shrimp G.O.P. Pizza$26.95
Shrimp, Garlic, Olive Oil, Parsley, Mozzarella, Provolone
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit - 8550 United Plaza Blvd., Suite 105 - Baton Rouge, LA 70809 - (225) 250-5812

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
"Dat Geauxed" Cajun Shrimp Pizza$9.50
Something new and fresh to try at our Cajun Corner Rouge Rabbit. Thin crust pizza topped with hearty marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled shrimp, red onions, jalapenos, and yellow peppers. You got to love Mardi Gras!!
