Shrimp wraps in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Shell Restaurant image

 

Shell Restaurant

1625 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Wrap W/ Chips$8.70
More about Shell Restaurant
Parrains Seafood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Parrains Seafood

3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped BBQ Shrimp$12.00
More about Parrains Seafood
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. image

 

Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.

2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Shrimp Wrap$12.99
More about Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp WRAP$9.95
Seasoned extra large grilled shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla, dressed.
More about Rouge Rabbit
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$14.95
Cream cheese, jalapeños, apple glaze (8).
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

Hammond

