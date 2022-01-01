Shrimp wraps in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
Shell Restaurant
1625 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge
|Shrimp Wrap W/ Chips
|$8.70
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Parrains Seafood
3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Bacon Wrapped BBQ Shrimp
|$12.00
Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc.
2070 Silverside Dr., Baton Rouge
|Fried Shrimp Wrap
|$12.99
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Rouge Rabbit
8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Shrimp WRAP
|$9.95
Seasoned extra large grilled shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla, dressed.