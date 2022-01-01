Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve snapper

SEAFOOD

Southern Pearl Oyster House

9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Snapper$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Snapper Au Gratin$27.00
Bronzed snapper topped with Gulf shrimp and lump crabmeat in a creamy blend of six cheeses. Topped with toasted Parmesan and herb panko.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • GRILL

Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill

5741 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1361 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Snapper Roll$13.25
Snow crab, avocado, masago, cream cheese, tempura fried snapper with a side of our in-house seafood sauce.
Red Snapper Sashimi Appetizer$10.50
(6 pc.) Red snapper sashimi.
