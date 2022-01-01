Snapper in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve snapper
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Southern Pearl Oyster House
9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Snapper
|$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
|Snapper Au Gratin
|$27.00
Bronzed snapper topped with Gulf shrimp and lump crabmeat in a creamy blend of six cheeses. Topped with toasted Parmesan and herb panko.
More about Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • GRILL
Ichiban Sushi Bar & Grill
5741 Essen Ln, Baton Rouge
|Fried Snapper Roll
|$13.25
Snow crab, avocado, masago, cream cheese, tempura fried snapper with a side of our in-house seafood sauce.
|Red Snapper Sashimi Appetizer
|$10.50
(6 pc.) Red snapper sashimi.