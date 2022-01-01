Spinach and artichoke dip in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Olive or Twist image

FRENCH FRIES

Olive or Twist

2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.00
house tortilla chips
More about Olive or Twist
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP$10.00
Served with fried bow tie pasta.
More about The Chimes
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP$11.00
More about The Chimes
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP$11.00
Cream based dip filled with spinach, artichoke hearts, and pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy battered bowtie pasta chips
More about The Chimes

