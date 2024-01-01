Steak fajitas in Baton Rouge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

2323 S Acadian Thrwy, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak / Chicken Fajita$27.00
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
More about Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Los Reyes Mexican Grill

1072 W. LEE DR, BATON ROUGE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Steak Quesadilla$15.00
Fajita steak and shredded cheese.
Fajita Steak Taco al Carbon$19.00
Two rolled grilled flour tortillas filled with grilled fajita steak and cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso.
Fajitas de Carne (Steak)$22.00
More about Los Reyes Mexican Grill

