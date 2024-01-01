Steak fajitas in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve steak fajitas
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
2323 S Acadian Thrwy, Baton Rouge
|Steak / Chicken Fajita
|$27.00
Served with sides of grilled onion, grated cheese, shredded lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and Mexican beans
Los Reyes Mexican Grill
1072 W. LEE DR, BATON ROUGE
|Fajita Steak Quesadilla
|$15.00
Fajita steak and shredded cheese.
|Fajita Steak Taco al Carbon
|$19.00
Two rolled grilled flour tortillas filled with grilled fajita steak and cheese, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, queso.
|Fajitas de Carne (Steak)
|$22.00