Steak frites in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve steak frites

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge

Takeout
STEAK FRITES$42.00
Cutrer’s premium filet mignon, salsa verde, hand-cut fries (*gluten-free)
More about Eliza Restaurant & Bar
FRENCH FRIES

Elsie's Plate & Pie

3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge

Steak & Frites$22.00
More about Elsie's Plate & Pie

No reviews yet
