Steak frites in
Baton Rouge
/
Baton Rouge
/
Steak Frites
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve steak frites
Eliza Restaurant & Bar
7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge
No reviews yet
STEAK FRITES
$42.00
Cutrer’s premium filet mignon, salsa verde, hand-cut fries (*gluten-free)
More about Eliza Restaurant & Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Elsie's Plate & Pie
3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge
Avg 4.6
(1248 reviews)
Steak & Frites
$22.00
More about Elsie's Plate & Pie
