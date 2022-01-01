Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Strawberry cheesecake in
Baton Rouge
/
Baton Rouge
/
Strawberry Cheesecake
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge
Avg 5
(9 reviews)
Strawberry Cheesecake
$3.99
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
SEAFOOD
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge
Avg 4.6
(866 reviews)
Cheesecake Strawberry
$7.95
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
