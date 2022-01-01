Sundaes in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve sundaes
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chimes
3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge
|HOT FUDGE BROWNIE SUNDAE
|$6.75
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Rouge Rabbit
8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge
|Sundae
|$5.25
Our Sundaes come with 2 scoops of your favorite ice cream (chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry), 2 toppings of your choice, and topped off with whip cream and a bright red cherry.
SEAFOOD
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge
|Brownie Sundae
|$6.95
Brownie, marshmallow, topped with Vanilla bean ice cream and caramel.