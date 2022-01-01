Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve sundaes

The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

3357 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (2878 reviews)
Takeout
HOT FUDGE BROWNIE SUNDAE$6.75
More about The Chimes
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Sundae$5.25
Our Sundaes come with 2 scoops of your favorite ice cream (chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry), 2 toppings of your choice, and topped off with whip cream and a bright red cherry.
More about Rouge Rabbit
Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant

1031 W Lee Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (866 reviews)
Takeout
Brownie Sundae$6.95
Brownie, marshmallow, topped with Vanilla bean ice cream and caramel.
More about Mike Anderson's Seafood Restaurant
The Chimes image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chimes

10870 Coursey, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1232 reviews)
Takeout
HOT FUDGE BROWNIE SUNDAE$6.75
Brownie square topped with ice cream, whip cream, hot fudge, pecans and a cherry.
More about The Chimes

