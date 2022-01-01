Tacos in Baton Rouge

Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Gov't Taco

5621 Government Street Suite 101, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Ponchatoula - Taco of the Month$4.50
A fried flour tortilla with cheesecake filling, fresh strawberries, house whipped cream, graham cracker crumble, and chocolate syrup
"Regular" Taco$4.00
ground beef seasoned with Jay D's sweet & savory chile rub, cheddar, shredded lettuce, Valentina's hot sauce
More about Gov't Taco
The Overpass Merchant image

FRENCH FRIES

The Overpass Merchant

2904 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Crispy Coconut Shrimp / Spicy Avocado Slaw / Salsa / Sour Cream
More about The Overpass Merchant
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Three Tacos$7.25
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Three Tacos$7.25
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Street Taco image

 

Uno Dos Tacos/Bayou Boyz-Arlington

640 Arlington Creek Centre Suite F2, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Taco$4.25
Dos Taco Plate$8.95
More about Uno Dos Tacos/Bayou Boyz-Arlington

