Tacos in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve tacos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Gov't Taco
5621 Government Street Suite 101, Baton Rouge
|Ponchatoula - Taco of the Month
|$4.50
A fried flour tortilla with cheesecake filling, fresh strawberries, house whipped cream, graham cracker crumble, and chocolate syrup
|"Regular" Taco
|$4.00
ground beef seasoned with Jay D's sweet & savory chile rub, cheddar, shredded lettuce, Valentina's hot sauce
FRENCH FRIES
The Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Coconut Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Crispy Coconut Shrimp / Spicy Avocado Slaw / Salsa / Sour Cream
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue
|Three Tacos
|$7.25
BURRITOS
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Three Tacos
|$7.25