Turkey salad in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve turkey salad

TJ Rib's - Siegen

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Salad*$14.95
Thin slices of slow-smoked turkey on a bed of romaine, topped with diced red onions, tomatoes and shredded Parmesan cheese.
More about TJ Rib's - Siegen
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's - Acadian

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Turkey Salad*$14.95
Thin slices of slow-smoked turkey on a bed of romaine, topped with diced red onions, tomatoes and shredded Parmesan cheese.
More about TJ Rib's - Acadian

