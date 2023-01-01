Turkey salad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve turkey salad
More about TJ Rib's - Siegen
TJ Rib's - Siegen
6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge
|Smoked Turkey Salad*
|$14.95
Thin slices of slow-smoked turkey on a bed of romaine, topped with diced red onions, tomatoes and shredded Parmesan cheese.
More about TJ Rib's - Acadian
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
TJ Rib's - Acadian
2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge
|Smoked Turkey Salad*
|$14.95
Thin slices of slow-smoked turkey on a bed of romaine, topped with diced red onions, tomatoes and shredded Parmesan cheese.