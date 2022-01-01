Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Baton Rouge

Go
Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$7.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Mid City Beer Garden image

 

Mid City Beer Garden

3808 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$11.99
More about Mid City Beer Garden
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$7.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Izzo’s Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito

9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$7.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
More about Izzo’s Illegal Burrito
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4245 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (3297 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$7.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito

Browse other tasty dishes in Baton Rouge

Naruto

Mahi Mahi

French Fries

Miso Soup

Beef Salad

Cheese Fries

Greek Pizza

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near Baton Rouge to explore

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Covington

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Gonzales

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Denham Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Prairieville

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Port Allen

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston