Vietnamese coffee in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee

Item pic

 

King Kong MilkTea 5

8342 Perkins Road Ste C, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vietnamese Coffee Frappe
House Crafted Vietnamese Coffee Frapp
More about King Kong MilkTea 5
Item pic

SOUPS • PHO

Ava Street Cafe

5207 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (737 reviews)
Takeout
Vietnamese Coffee$4.95
More about Ava Street Cafe

