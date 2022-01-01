Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vietnamese coffee in
Baton Rouge
/
Baton Rouge
/
Vietnamese Coffee
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
King Kong MilkTea 5
8342 Perkins Road Ste C, Baton Rouge
No reviews yet
Vietnamese Coffee Frappe
House Crafted Vietnamese Coffee Frapp
More about King Kong MilkTea 5
SOUPS • PHO
Ava Street Cafe
5207 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(737 reviews)
Vietnamese Coffee
$4.95
More about Ava Street Cafe
