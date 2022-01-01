Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Fat Boy's Pizza

3624 Nicholson Lane Shops 500, Unit 2, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries Basket$4.99
Large Loaded Waffle Fries$10.99
Small Loaded Waffle Fries$5.99
More about Fat Boy's Pizza
Olive or Twist image

FRENCH FRIES

Olive or Twist

2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Brunch Chicken & Waffles$16.00
tender fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served over homemade cheddar, chive and bacon waffles with louisiana blackened ranch
Chicken And Waffles Acadia$15.00
(Choice of Acadia sauce or maple syrup) Fried southern-style chicken tenders and housemade Belgian style waffles
More about Olive or Twist
Waffle & Fruit image

 

French Truck Coffee

2978 Government St, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.7 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle & Fruit$10.00
Fresh Baked waffle with your choice of Nutella or Yogurt & topped with Maple Syrup or Honey. Served with a side of Fruit
Waffle Sandwich$11.00
Fresh baked waffle w/ a smear of Goat Cheese, Egg and Prosciutto finished with a drizzle of maple syrup and powdered sugar
More about French Truck Coffee
Louie's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Louie's Cafe

3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
Takeout
WAFFLE +$6.50
Waffle plus your choice of additions.
WAFFLE$5.00
More about Louie's Cafe

Hammond

