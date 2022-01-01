Waffles in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve waffles
More about Fat Boy's Pizza
Fat Boy's Pizza
3624 Nicholson Lane Shops 500, Unit 2, Baton Rouge
|Waffle Fries Basket
|$4.99
|Large Loaded Waffle Fries
|$10.99
|Small Loaded Waffle Fries
|$5.99
More about Olive or Twist
FRENCH FRIES
Olive or Twist
2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge
|Brunch Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
tender fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served over homemade cheddar, chive and bacon waffles with louisiana blackened ranch
|Chicken And Waffles Acadia
|$15.00
(Choice of Acadia sauce or maple syrup) Fried southern-style chicken tenders and housemade Belgian style waffles
More about French Truck Coffee
French Truck Coffee
2978 Government St, BATON ROUGE
|Waffle & Fruit
|$10.00
Fresh Baked waffle with your choice of Nutella or Yogurt & topped with Maple Syrup or Honey. Served with a side of Fruit
|Waffle Sandwich
|$11.00
Fresh baked waffle w/ a smear of Goat Cheese, Egg and Prosciutto finished with a drizzle of maple syrup and powdered sugar