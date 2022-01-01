Walnut salad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve walnut salad
Digiulio Brothers
2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad (Small)
|$8.95
|Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad (Large)
|$10.95
TJ Rib's
6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge
|Chicken Walnut Salad
|$14.99
Tender pieces pf chicken breast blended with a combination of Mandarin oranges, shredded coconut and chopped walnuts. Served with fresh fruit and a lemon cream dressing.
TJ Rib's
2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge
|Chicken Walnut Salad
|$14.99
