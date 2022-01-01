Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Walnut salad in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Baton Rouge restaurants that serve walnut salad

Item pic

 

Digiulio Brothers

2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad (Small)$8.95
Gorgonzola & Walnut Salad (Large)$10.95
More about Digiulio Brothers
Item pic

 

TJ Rib's

6330 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Walnut Salad$14.99
Tender pieces pf chicken breast blended with a combination of Mandarin oranges, shredded coconut and chopped walnuts. Served with fresh fruit and a lemon cream dressing.
More about TJ Rib's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

TJ Rib's

2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Walnut Salad$14.99
Tender pieces pf chicken breast blended with a combination of Mandarin oranges, shredded coconut and chopped walnuts. Served with fresh fruit and a lemon cream dressing.
More about TJ Rib's

