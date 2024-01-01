Wedge salad in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge restaurants that serve wedge salad
More about Acme Oyster House - Baton Rouge
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Acme Oyster House - Baton Rouge
3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Wedge Salad
|$6.99
More about Olive or Twist
FRENCH FRIES
Olive or Twist
2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge
|BLT Wedge Salad
|$8.00
tantalizing combination of crisp Iceberg Lettuce, tangy Bleu Cheese crumbles, savory Applewood smoked Bacon, and juicy Grape Tomatoes. Topped with a perfectly boiled Chopped Egg and a zesty Buttermilk Bleu Cheese dressing tantalizing combination of crisp Iceberg Lettuce, tangy Bleu Cheese crumbles, savory Applewood smoked Bacon, and juicy Grape Tomatoes. Topped with a perfectly boiled Chopped Egg and a zesty Buttermilk Bleu Cheese dressing