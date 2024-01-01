Wedge salad in Baton Rouge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Acme Oyster House - Baton Rouge

3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$6.99
More about Acme Oyster House - Baton Rouge
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Olive or Twist

2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (1438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BLT Wedge Salad$8.00
tantalizing combination of crisp Iceberg Lettuce, tangy Bleu Cheese crumbles, savory Applewood smoked Bacon, and juicy Grape Tomatoes. Topped with a perfectly boiled Chopped Egg and a zesty Buttermilk Bleu Cheese dressing tantalizing combination of crisp Iceberg Lettuce, tangy Bleu Cheese crumbles, savory Applewood smoked Bacon, and juicy Grape Tomatoes. Topped with a perfectly boiled Chopped Egg and a zesty Buttermilk Bleu Cheese dressing
More about Olive or Twist

