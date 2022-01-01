Go
Batson River Brewing & Distilling

Batson River Brewing and Distilling Portland

82 Hanover Street

FRIED CHICKEN$16.00
red cabbage slaw, spicy remoulade, pickled jalapeño
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
red cabbage slaw, spicy remoulade, pickled jalapeño
CLEAVES COVE IPA 4-PACK$16.00
FRIES$8.00
cajun dusted, spicy remoulade
PEPPERONI PIZZA$17.00
grana, mozzarella, pepperoni, calabrian chili, hot honey, thyme
WINTER CITRUS$18.00
citrus, persimmon, pomegranate, avocado, red endive, romaine, marcona almond, cotija, citrus vinaigrette
GARLIC + CHILI WINGS$15.00
roasted garlic + calabrian chili sauce, fried garlic, crispy parmesan
BATSON BURGER WITH FRIES$18.00
pineland farms beef, white american, boursin, onion, bacon, lettuce, brioche. comes with french fries
POUTINE$18.00
roasted jalapeño, onion strings, fries, cheese curds, ipa gravy
82 Hanover Street

Portland ME

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro

The Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro was opened in 2007 and has since been Portland’s premier haven for mindful dining. Established by chef and owner Dan Sriprasert, the Green Elephant offers Pan-Asian vegetarian and vegan meals (with a decidedly Thai focus), Portland beers, hand-mixed home-grown teas, locally roasted coffee, sweet sodas from Maine, and a superb wine list that includes both vegan and organic options.

Highroller Lobster Co.

Local People,
Fresh Lobster,
Local Bread,
Fresh Flavors.

Broken Arrow

Come in and enjoy!

Slab Sicilian Street Food

Sicilian street food and beer. We love pizza.

