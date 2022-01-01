Go
Batson River Brewing & Distilling

12 Western Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (383 reviews)

SMOKED CAULIFLOWER$12.00
lemon | gremolata | grana | pine nuts
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$13.00
agave | tasso ham | peanut salsa macha | cotija | cornbread crumble
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
slaw | spicy remoulade | jalapenos
WINGS$15.00
roasted garlic and calabrian chili sauce | fried garlic | frico
BATSON BURGER WITH FRIES$18.00
American | Boursin | Onion | Bacon | Lettuce
TIRAMISU$11.00
clockfarm vodka cream | coffee liquer | langsford road dulce de leche | cocoa powder
FRIES$8.00
Cajun Fries | Spicy Remoulade
12 Western Ave

Kennebunk ME

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
