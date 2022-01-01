Go
Battello

Situated on the Hudson, Battello is a flawlessly designed eating and drinking complex with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline and an unforgettable culinary experience of contemporary Italian based, seafood-influenced cuisine designed by one of New Jersey’s top culinary masters, Chef Ryan DePersio.
With soaring ceilings and series of open elegant areas including two bars, a lounge that is equipped for live entertainment, several dining rooms, a 16-person private wine cellar and a bridal suite, the possibilities for curating unforgettable, intimate and unique experiences at Battello are limitless.

SEAFOOD

502 Washington Blvd • $$$

Avg 4.4 (5417 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrata$12.00
Spring Lettuces, Radishes, Haricot Vert, Champagne Vinaigrette. (Soft Centered Mozzarella served with mixed lettuces, shaved radishes, cooked haricot Vert (green beans) and served with a champagne vinaigrette. This dish is gluten free and can be dairy free without the cheese.)
Slimey Tove
Crispy Risotto Fries$9.00
Smoked Garlic Aioli
(Carnoroli rice cooked with chicken stock and finished with herbs and fontina cheese. Formed and pressed in a sheet pan overnight. Then cut into large fries, tossed in a flour mix and deep fried. Smoked garlic aioli dipping sauce served on the side. This dish is not gluten free nor vegetarian nor Dairy Free. It is Nut free)
Squid Ink Torchio_$38.00
Served with octopus & king crab gauzetto, spicy pomodoro, citrus pangrattato
Number of People$42.50
Click the + button to increase the number of people... more than 6, please contact us first! Thank you!
Ricotta Gnocchi_$34.00
Served with sweet sausage bolognese, pecorino romano
Seared Sea Scallops$39.00
served with butternut squash caponata, black butter celery root puree, apple-olive salsa
Mafalde Cacio E Pepe_$27.00
Served with fresh ground black pepper, pecorino romano, two sunnyside up eggs on top
Focaccia$8.00
truffle-honey butter
Roasted Octopus$19.00
Served with Italian butter beans, edamame, thai basil, pickled red onion, caper burro
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

502 Washington Blvd

Jersey City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

