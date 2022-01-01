Battello
Situated on the Hudson, Battello is a flawlessly designed eating and drinking complex with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline and an unforgettable culinary experience of contemporary Italian based, seafood-influenced cuisine designed by one of New Jersey’s top culinary masters, Chef Ryan DePersio.
With soaring ceilings and series of open elegant areas including two bars, a lounge that is equipped for live entertainment, several dining rooms, a 16-person private wine cellar and a bridal suite, the possibilities for curating unforgettable, intimate and unique experiences at Battello are limitless.
SEAFOOD
502 Washington Blvd • $$$
Location
502 Washington Blvd
Jersey City NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
