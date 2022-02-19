Battle Creek restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Umami Ramen
215 Michigan West, Battle Creek
Chicken Eggroll
$3.50
Our Ramen Eggrolls are hand made with corn, green onions and parmesan cheese.
Korean Burrito
$7.50
Ramen, Rice & Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Dark Sauce, Wasabi Mayo and your choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla then grilled to perfection.
Tofu Eggroll
$3.50
"NOT VEGAN" - Our Ramen Eggrolls are hand made with corn, green onions and parmesan cheese.
Serious Dogs
55 20th St S, Battle Creek
Build A Burger
$6.49
Two Angus Beef Smash Patties on a Brioche Bun. Build a tiny one or Build a Monster. The choice is yours.
Gouda Mac Dog
$6.99
Homemade Gouda Mac and Cheese & Bacon Bits. All piled on a 1/5th Pound Angus Beef dog stuffed in our Signature Grilled New England Style Bun
Chicago Style
$5.99
Pickles, Sweet Relish, Mustard, Sport Peppers, Tomatoes and Celery Salt. All piled on a 1/5th Pound Angus Beef dog stuffed in our Signature Grilled New England Style Bun
WACO Kitchen
15955 South Airport Road, Battle Creek
Refuel Bowl
$14.00
Saffron Brown Rice Pilaf, Napa Cabbage Roll, Mushrooms, Wilted Spinach, Root Veg, Leeks, Grape Tomatoes
Bretzel
$8.00
Baked bretzel, Gruyere Fondue, Pickled Veggies
WACO Taco
$12.00
Three Tacos, Crispy Chicken, Pickled Veggies, Flour Shell. With a side of fries
Cafe Rica
62 E Michigan Ave, Battle Creek
House Grilled Cheese
$5.50
A Classic with a twist.
3 Cheeses, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Munster melted in between 2 slices of toast with Peach Jam to add to the party. Served with our house Chimichurri Sauce
Add Some bacon or avocado if you're feeling extra adventurous!
Ricky's Grilly Cheesesteak
$8.00
|Mocha
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Territorial Brewing Company
1600 Avenue A, Springfield
Döner Kebab
$10.95
Popular German street food! Seasoned lamb meat in a pita with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and onions. Great with tzatziki (pictured) or horseradish cream.
Best of the Wurst
$11.95
Chef's choice of 3 sausages with sauerkraut, grilled onions, fries and 2 sauces of your choice.
Super Bacon Grilled Cheese
$13.95
Featuring smoked gouda, gruyère, and white cheddar cheese, with tomato, red onion and bacon. Served with onion rings on the side.
Handmap Brewing
15 Carlyle St, Battle Creek
STEEPWATER-SAT 2/19/22-GENERAL ADMISSION
$15.00
General Admission. Your Name and number of tickets purchased will be on a guest list at the door on 2/19/22 for entry
PAINT & PINTS 2/20/22
$40.00
SOHRAB LATE SHOW 9PM
$10.00
JB Whiskey
3905 Dickman Road, Springfield
Pretzel Bites
$8.00
Served with house cheese sauce
Medium Meat Lovers
$16.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, beef
Large Meat Lovers
$18.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, beef
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Mancino's Battle Creek
2171 Columbia Ave W, Battle Creek
8" Turkey Grinder
$6.09
Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Chefs Salad
$6.89
Lettuce, ham, turkey, salami, mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, egg & cheddar cheese
Club Grinder
$11.59
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Griffin Grill & Pub
38 Michigan Ave. W, Battle Creek
Chicken Strips
$10.00
Comes with 2 sides of ranch.
Full Brew City Fries
$5.75
Build Your Burger
$7.50