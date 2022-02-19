Battle Creek restaurants you'll love

Battle Creek restaurants
Toast
  Battle Creek

Must-try Battle Creek restaurants

Umami Ramen image

SOUPS • SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Umami Ramen

215 Michigan West, Battle Creek

Avg 4.8 (1283 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Eggroll$3.50
Our Ramen Eggrolls are hand made with corn, green onions and parmesan cheese.
Korean Burrito$7.50
Ramen, Rice & Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Dark Sauce, Wasabi Mayo and your choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla then grilled to perfection.
Tofu Eggroll$3.50
"NOT VEGAN" - Our Ramen Eggrolls are hand made with corn, green onions and parmesan cheese.
More about Umami Ramen
Serious Dogs image

 

Serious Dogs

55 20th St S, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build A Burger$6.49
Two Angus Beef Smash Patties on a Brioche Bun. Build a tiny one or Build a Monster. The choice is yours.
Gouda Mac Dog$6.99
Homemade Gouda Mac and Cheese & Bacon Bits. All piled on a 1/5th Pound Angus Beef dog stuffed in our Signature Grilled New England Style Bun
Chicago Style$5.99
Pickles, Sweet Relish, Mustard, Sport Peppers, Tomatoes and Celery Salt. All piled on a 1/5th Pound Angus Beef dog stuffed in our Signature Grilled New England Style Bun
More about Serious Dogs
WACO Kitchen image

 

WACO Kitchen

15955 South Airport Road, Battle Creek

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Refuel Bowl$14.00
Saffron Brown Rice Pilaf, Napa Cabbage Roll, Mushrooms, Wilted Spinach, Root Veg, Leeks, Grape Tomatoes
Bretzel$8.00
Baked bretzel, Gruyere Fondue, Pickled Veggies
WACO Taco$12.00
Three Tacos, Crispy Chicken, Pickled Veggies, Flour Shell. With a side of fries
More about WACO Kitchen
Cafe Rica image

 

Cafe Rica

62 E Michigan Ave, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Grilled Cheese$5.50
A Classic with a twist.
3 Cheeses, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Munster melted in between 2 slices of toast with Peach Jam to add to the party. Served with our house Chimichurri Sauce
Add Some bacon or avocado if you're feeling extra adventurous!
Ricky's Grilly Cheesesteak$8.00
Mocha
More about Cafe Rica
Territorial Brewing Company image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Territorial Brewing Company

1600 Avenue A, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Döner Kebab$10.95
Popular German street food! Seasoned lamb meat in a pita with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and onions. Great with tzatziki (pictured) or horseradish cream.
Best of the Wurst$11.95
Chef's choice of 3 sausages with sauerkraut, grilled onions, fries and 2 sauces of your choice.
Super Bacon Grilled Cheese$13.95
Featuring smoked gouda, gruyère, and white cheddar cheese, with tomato, red onion and bacon. Served with onion rings on the side.
More about Territorial Brewing Company
Handmap Brewing image

 

Handmap Brewing

15 Carlyle St, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
STEEPWATER-SAT 2/19/22-GENERAL ADMISSION$15.00
General Admission. Your Name and number of tickets purchased will be on a guest list at the door on 2/19/22 for entry
PAINT & PINTS 2/20/22$40.00
SOHRAB LATE SHOW 9PM$10.00
More about Handmap Brewing
JB Whiskey image

 

JB Whiskey

3905 Dickman Road, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$8.00
Served with house cheese sauce
Medium Meat Lovers$16.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, beef
Large Meat Lovers$18.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, beef
More about JB Whiskey
Mancino's Battle Creek image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mancino's Battle Creek

2171 Columbia Ave W, Battle Creek

Avg 4.3 (924 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8" Turkey Grinder$6.09
Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Chefs Salad$6.89
Lettuce, ham, turkey, salami, mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, egg & cheddar cheese
Club Grinder$11.59
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Mancino's Battle Creek
Soul Good image

 

Soul Good

78 Calhoun Street, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Soul Good
Restaurant banner

 

Thai Flavor

2245 Columbia Avenue West Suite 105, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Thai Flavor
Griffin Grill & Pub image

 

Griffin Grill & Pub

38 Michigan Ave. W, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Strips$10.00
Comes with 2 sides of ranch.
Full Brew City Fries$5.75
Build Your Burger$7.50
More about Griffin Grill & Pub

