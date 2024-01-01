Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Battle Creek

Battle Creek restaurants
Battle Creek restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Handmap Brewing

15 Carlyle St, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN PICKLE PIZZA$20.00
Chick-Fil-A sauce, grilled chicken, pickles, mozzarella, cheddar, dilly ranch drizzle
More about Handmap Brewing
Mancino's Battle Creek image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mancino's Battle Creek

2171 Columbia Ave W, Battle Creek

Avg 4.3 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$21.99
Chicken, sweet BBQ sauce, mushroom,
onion, cheddar & mozzarella
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.99
Chicken, sweet BBQ sauce, mushroom,
onion, cheddar & mozzarella
8" BBQ Chicken Pizza$8.79
Chicken, sweet BBQ sauce, mushroom,
onion, cheddar & mozzarella
More about Mancino's Battle Creek

