Chicken pizza in Battle Creek
Battle Creek restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Handmap Brewing
Handmap Brewing
15 Carlyle St, Battle Creek
|CHICKEN PICKLE PIZZA
|$20.00
Chick-Fil-A sauce, grilled chicken, pickles, mozzarella, cheddar, dilly ranch drizzle
More about Mancino's Battle Creek
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Mancino's Battle Creek
2171 Columbia Ave W, Battle Creek
|16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$21.99
Chicken, sweet BBQ sauce, mushroom,
onion, cheddar & mozzarella
|12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$14.99
Chicken, sweet BBQ sauce, mushroom,
onion, cheddar & mozzarella
|8" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$8.79
Chicken, sweet BBQ sauce, mushroom,
onion, cheddar & mozzarella