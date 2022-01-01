Crispy chicken in Battle Creek
Battle Creek restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Serious Dogs
Serious Dogs
55 20th St S, Battle Creek
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$7.99
A bed of Romaine Lettuce topped with Crispy Chicken Tenders, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, and your choice of dressing.
More about JB Whiskey
JB Whiskey
3905 Dickman Road, Springfield
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Breaded chopped chicken on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, onion, bacon and hard boiled egg and mixed cheese. Served with a roll.
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, our bleu cheese, Ranch and Buffalo sauce.