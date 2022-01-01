Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Battle Creek
/
Battle Creek
/
French Fries
Battle Creek restaurants that serve french fries
Serious Dogs
55 20th St S, Battle Creek
No reviews yet
French Fries
$2.99
Fries
More about Serious Dogs
WACO Kitchen
15955 South Airport Road, Battle Creek
Avg 4.5
(13 reviews)
French Fries
$5.00
More about WACO Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Battle Creek
Salmon
Mac And Cheese
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Salad
Tacos
Waffles
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Battle Creek to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Plainwell
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Otsego
No reviews yet
Lowell
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(43 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1625 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(556 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston