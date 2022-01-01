Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Battle Creek

Go
Battle Creek restaurants
Toast

Battle Creek restaurants that serve fried pickles

Serious Dogs image

 

Serious Dogs

55 20th St S, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pickle Fries$4.99
More about Serious Dogs
Griffin Grill & Pub image

 

Griffin Grill & Pub

38 Michigan Ave. W, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pickle Chips Fried$7.00
More about Griffin Grill & Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Battle Creek

Pretzels

Curry

Cheese Pizza

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Fried Chicken Salad

Map

More near Battle Creek to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston