Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried pickles in
Battle Creek
/
Battle Creek
/
Fried Pickles
Battle Creek restaurants that serve fried pickles
Serious Dogs
55 20th St S, Battle Creek
No reviews yet
Pickle Fries
$4.99
More about Serious Dogs
Griffin Grill & Pub
38 Michigan Ave. W, Battle Creek
No reviews yet
Pickle Chips Fried
$7.00
More about Griffin Grill & Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Battle Creek
Pretzels
Curry
Cheese Pizza
Burritos
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Pies
Fried Chicken Salad
More near Battle Creek to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(50 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Plainwell
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Otsego
No reviews yet
Lowell
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Augusta
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(50 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1818 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(343 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(617 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston