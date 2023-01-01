Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Battle Creek

Go
Battle Creek restaurants
Toast

Battle Creek restaurants that serve kebabs

Banner pic

 

DIMOR Eats, LLC - (Waco Kitchen-Battle Creek)

15955 South Airport Road, Battle Creek

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Doner Kebab$16.00
More about DIMOR Eats, LLC - (Waco Kitchen-Battle Creek)
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Territorial Brewing Company

1600 Avenue A, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (396 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Döner Kebab$10.95
A twist on traditional German street food! Seasoned chicken meat in a pita with lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and onions. Great with tzatziki (pictured) or horseradish cream.
More about Territorial Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Battle Creek

Brisket

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Garlic Bread

Pies

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Battle Creek to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Augusta

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2079 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (667 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston