Quesadillas in Battle Creek

Battle Creek restaurants
Battle Creek restaurants that serve quesadillas

Cafe Rica image

 

Cafe Rica Downtown

62 E Michigan Ave, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak & Eggs Quesadilla$12.00
Breakfast Quesadilla$9.00
Mango Salsa Quesadilla$9.00
More about Cafe Rica Downtown
Griffin Grill & Pub image

 

Griffin Grill & Pub

38 Michigan Ave. W, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$11.50
More about Griffin Grill & Pub

