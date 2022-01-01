Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quesadillas in
Battle Creek
/
Battle Creek
/
Quesadillas
Battle Creek restaurants that serve quesadillas
Cafe Rica Downtown
62 E Michigan Ave, Battle Creek
No reviews yet
Steak & Eggs Quesadilla
$12.00
Breakfast Quesadilla
$9.00
Mango Salsa Quesadilla
$9.00
More about Cafe Rica Downtown
Griffin Grill & Pub
38 Michigan Ave. W, Battle Creek
No reviews yet
Quesadilla
$11.50
More about Griffin Grill & Pub
