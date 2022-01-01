Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Battle Creek

Battle Creek restaurants
Toast

Battle Creek restaurants that serve salmon

WACO Kitchen image

 

WACO Kitchen

15955 South Airport Road, Battle Creek

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Salmon$20.00
8oz Roasted Salmon, Potato Rosti, Wilted Spinach, Roasted Tomato, Garlic Veloute'
More about WACO Kitchen
Item pic

 

Cafe Rica

62 E Michigan Ave, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Tostada (GF)$9.75
More about Cafe Rica

