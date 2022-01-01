Tacos in Battle Creek
Battle Creek restaurants that serve tacos
More about WACO Kitchen
WACO Kitchen
15955 South Airport Road, Battle Creek
|WACO Taco
|$12.00
Three Tacos, Crispy Chicken, Pickled Veggies, Flour Shell. With a side of fries
More about Griffin Grill & Pub
Griffin Grill & Pub
38 Michigan Ave. W, Battle Creek
|Fish Taco
|$14.00
|Avocado Taco
|$14.00
More about Mancino's Battle Creek
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Mancino's Battle Creek
2171 Columbia Ave W, Battle Creek
|16" Taco Pizza
|$20.49
Taco meat, taco sauce, black olive, onion,
cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce & tomato
|Nachos Taco Meat
|$8.29
Corn tortilla chips, cheddar & mozzarella, black olive, onion topped with lettuce and tomato. Salsa & sour cream served on the side
|Taco Grinder
|$12.59
Taco meat, onion, black olive, cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & taco sauce