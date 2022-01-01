Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Battle Creek

Battle Creek restaurants
Battle Creek restaurants that serve tacos

WACO Kitchen image

 

WACO Kitchen

15955 South Airport Road, Battle Creek

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
WACO Taco$12.00
Three Tacos, Crispy Chicken, Pickled Veggies, Flour Shell. With a side of fries
More about WACO Kitchen
Griffin Grill & Pub image

 

Griffin Grill & Pub

38 Michigan Ave. W, Battle Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco$14.00
Avocado Taco$14.00
More about Griffin Grill & Pub
Mancino's Battle Creek image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mancino's Battle Creek

2171 Columbia Ave W, Battle Creek

Avg 4.3 (924 reviews)
Takeout
16" Taco Pizza$20.49
Taco meat, taco sauce, black olive, onion,
cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce & tomato
Nachos Taco Meat$8.29
Corn tortilla chips, cheddar & mozzarella, black olive, onion topped with lettuce and tomato. Salsa & sour cream served on the side
Taco Grinder$12.59
Taco meat, onion, black olive, cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & taco sauce
More about Mancino's Battle Creek

