Veggie quesadillas in
Battle Creek
/
Battle Creek
/
Veggie Quesadillas
Battle Creek restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
Cafe Rica Downtown
62 E Michigan Ave, Battle Creek
No reviews yet
Veggie Quesadilla
$10.00
More about Cafe Rica Downtown
Torti Taco Beckley
5275 Beckley Rd, Battle Creek
No reviews yet
Veggie Quesadilla
$8.00
Comes with pico de gallo, grilled onions, and grilled bell peppers
More about Torti Taco Beckley
