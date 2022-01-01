Go
Battle Flag Tavern image

Battle Flag Tavern

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

442 Center Street

Lewiston, NY 14092

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

442 Center Street, Lewiston NY 14092

Directions

Nearby restaurants

gather. American Eatery

No reviews yet

American Eatery.

Carmelo's Coat of Arms

No reviews yet

An intimate casual restaurant crafting food that embraces the soul and excites the palate.

Apple Granny

No reviews yet

Lewistons oldest continuously operated restaurant. We feature a wide selection of affordable menu items and a full service bar. We like to say, "casual dining at its finest.

Cafe Pronto & Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Battle Flag Tavern

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston