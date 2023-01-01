Battle Ground restaurants you'll love
Battle Ground's top cuisines
Must-try Battle Ground restaurants
More about Sweetly Bakery & Coffee Bar
Sweetly Bakery & Coffee Bar
1214 Southwest Scotton Way, Battle Ground
|Popular items
|Vanilla & Cream Cheese
|$3.25
|Smoked Bacon, Egg & Gouda
|$7.50
|Lemon Poppy & Buttercream
|$3.25
More about La Uva Fortuna -
La Uva Fortuna -
16712 NE 219th St, Battle Ground
More about Al & Ernie's Bakery Cafe -
Al & Ernie's Bakery Cafe -
1123 SE Rasmussen Blvd, Battle Ground