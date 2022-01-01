Go
Battle Lake Boathouse

Located in the heart of Minnesota lake country, Battle Lake Boathouse serves fresh craft pizza, baked in our 1.8 ton brick oven, an outstanding appetizer menu, salads, sandwiches, tap craft beer, innovative wine-on-tap, signature spirits, small batch gelato desserts and much more. Bring the family, dine in one of our eclectic Boathouse dining rooms or enjoy our outdoor "dock" in-season.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

112 Lake Ave S • $$

Avg 4.5 (79 reviews)

Popular Items

Pizza Fritte$7.00
House pizza dough, cut small and flash fried. Seasoned and served with Marinara sauce, garnished with Parmesan cheese.
Italian Meat Mkt$17.49
Tomato sauce,Grande mozzarella,pepperoni, house Italian sausage & salami.
Ultimate Cheese$16.00
Tomato sauce, Grande mozzarella, smoked provolone, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano and Pepper Jack.
BYO PIZZA$12.95
Fried Cheese Curds$10.00
Premium Ellsworth Farms white cheddar cheese curds, deep fried with house beer batter. Served with choice of Ranch sauce or Marinara sauce.
Zeppole$6.00
Fav Pepperoni$14.64
Med Veg$16.95
Tomato sauce, Grande mozzarella,
mushrooms,peppers,onions,garlic,diced tomatoes and black olives.
Triple Fried Potatoes w/ Spicy Mayo Dip$4.00
Pesto Shrimp$18.95
Pesto sauce, Grande mozzarella, caramelized yellow onions, roasted garlic and shrimp.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

112 Lake Ave S

Battle Lake MN

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

