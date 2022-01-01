Battle Lake Boathouse
Located in the heart of Minnesota lake country, Battle Lake Boathouse serves fresh craft pizza, baked in our 1.8 ton brick oven, an outstanding appetizer menu, salads, sandwiches, tap craft beer, innovative wine-on-tap, signature spirits, small batch gelato desserts and much more. Bring the family, dine in one of our eclectic Boathouse dining rooms or enjoy our outdoor "dock" in-season.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
112 Lake Ave S • $$
112 Lake Ave S
Battle Lake MN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
