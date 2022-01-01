Battle Lake restaurants you'll love

Battle Lake restaurants
Battle Lake's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Must-try Battle Lake restaurants

Battle Lake Boathouse image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Battle Lake Boathouse

112 Lake Ave S, Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Pizza$12.00
March 8 WINE EVENT$35.00
Jack Mac$16.00
More about Battle Lake Boathouse
Stella's image

 

Stella's

114 South Lake St, Battle Lake

Avg 4.4 (234 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Stella's
Restaurant banner

 

Battle Lake Boathouse NRO

112 Lake Ave S, Battle Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Battle Lake Boathouse NRO
