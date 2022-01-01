Go
Toast

The Battle Street Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

9402 Battle St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

VEGAN Pita Sandwich$12.00
Sautéed vegetables, tomatoes, lettuce, picked onions, EVOO
Greek Fries$7.50
Hand cut fries, garlic, rosemary, Parmesan, tzaziki sauce
Pita sandwich$15.00
Marinated chicken, olives, feta, tzatziki, lettuce and tomatoes
K Grilled Cheese$5.00
Warm Goat Cheese Salad$9.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, dried cranberries, candied pecans, fried panko crusted goat cheese, and dijon vinaigrette
Chicken Brie Club$14.00
Grilled chicken, Brie cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and lemon basil aioli
Quiche Lorraine$12.00
Bacon, tomatoes, onions and gruyere cheese with a potato crust
Fish & Chips$18.00
Brined cod, French fries and tarragon tartar
Mediterranean$15.00
Mixed greens, grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, olives, feta, and balsamic vinaigrette
Garden Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, roasted corn, cucumbers, croutons, and dijon vinaigrette
See full menu

Location

9402 Battle St.

Manassas VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Doug's Deli

No reviews yet

Handcrafted Sandwiches and Local Craft Beer. Available for lunch and dinner.
Everything is "good to go" for pickup or delivery.

Crossroads Tabletop Tavern

No reviews yet

The first and only Boardgame Tavern! Come in any time and sit with friends, family, or even friendly strangers, play games, have a drink or two, have a snack or dinner, and maybe even buy a game for home or as a gift.

The Philadelphia Tavern

No reviews yet

Where Philly meets the South! Great combination of classic Philly fare combined with some southern inspired dishes. Grab anything from Nachos and Wings, to Cheesesteaks, Italians and Ruebens!
Open for Dine-In, Carry-out and Curbside Pick-Up. We also offer delivery through our online platform and through GrubHub.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston