Battleground Taproom and Kitchen

The Battleground is one part Mexican kitchen with handmade tortillas and churros in a bag, one part social justice taproom where you can try our own DYV beer, and one part neighborhood place that you can walk to or easily park.

425 Cherry Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Refried black beans$3.50
Taco Shrimp$6.00
coconut beer battered shrimp with carrot cabbage slaw, morita mayo, and spicy pineapple
Cosecha$4.50
Vegan taco with zucchini, diced avocado, corn, roasted poblano chiles, onion & garlic
Rice arroz mexicano$3.50
Taco Pollo Tinga$4.50
chicken slow cooked with tomatoes, onion, garlic, and topped with crema, avocado, and farmers cheese.
Taco Portobello$4.50
roasted poblano topped with queso fresco and morita salsa. Substitute avocado for queso to make it vegan for no extra charge.
Esquites$5.50
Grilled corn, mayonnaise, and piquin chile (an Elote but served in a small bowl)
Taco Al Pastor$4.75
Mexico city style pork with adobo, onion, cilantro, grilled pineapple, and Arbol chile salsa.
Taco Baja Fish$6.00
Beer battered cod with morita mayo, pineapple pico, and pickled cabbage
Taco Asada$4.75
grilled skirt steak, onion, cilantro, and salsa verde
Location

425 Cherry Street

Kent OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
