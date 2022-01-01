Battleground Taproom and Kitchen
The Battleground is one part Mexican kitchen with handmade tortillas and churros in a bag, one part social justice taproom where you can try our own DYV beer, and one part neighborhood place that you can walk to or easily park.
425 Cherry Street
Kent OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
