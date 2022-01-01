Go
Battle Lake Boathouse

Curbside pick-up available! Daily 11AM-8PM

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

112 Lake Ave S • $$

Avg 4.5 (79 reviews)

Side dressing$0.50
Jack Mac$16.00
April 5 WINE EVENT$35.00
Boneless Wings$12.00
Land Lovers Pizza$17.00
Bread Stick$0.75
BYO Pizza$12.00
Pepper Jack Bacon Mac Pizza$16.00
Angry Greek Pizza$16.00
Bowl Beer Cheese Soup$6.50
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

112 Lake Ave S

Battle Lake MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
